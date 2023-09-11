Sunny Deol takes Dharmendra to US for health treatment: Report

Dharmendra taken to US

According to the source quoted by India Today, both father and son will be in the US for around 20 days. The source said, "Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been having health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to take his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about."

Gadar 2 box office

Meanwhile, Sunny's film Gadar 2 has become one of the biggest films of the year, which released on August 11. The film directed by Anil Sharma had minted ₹40 crore on its opening day in theatres. It has also entered the ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office, following the footsteps of Baahubali 2 and Pathaan. In its first week Gadar 2 grossed ₹ 284.63 crore, while in the second week the numbers were at ₹ 134.47 crore, and in the third week it had collected ₹ 63.35 crore. It is the sequel of the film Gadar, where Sunny Deol took on the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played his wife Sakeena.

Recently the cast and crew of the film hosted a grand success party of Gadar 2, which was also attended by Dharmendra. He was seen in a peppy short grey kurta and denims and a cap. He had earlier taken to his X account to share a small video from a recent show of the film, where fans started dancing in the hall during the end credits. He wrote, "Love you all for your loving response… Gadar (folded hands emoticon)." In the video, there were numerous fans, who started dancing to the Gadar 2 song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke after watching the film.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He starred in the film alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film released on July 28, 2023 and Dharmendra played Ranveer's grandfather in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON