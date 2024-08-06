Sunny Leone reacts to her adult film star tag: 'It's bothersome we are still talking about it'

Sunny Leone has come a long way in Bollywood. The actor who made a transformative shift in her career recently reacted to the ‘adult film star tag’ which was associated with her once. Sunny, in a recent interview with Galatta India talked about why she found conversations around the tag problematic. (Also read: Sunny Leone was cheated on by her ex-fiance two months before wedding) Sunny Leone recently reacted to being judged for her career as an 'adult film star.'

Sunny Leone says her adult star tag is used for traction

Sunny, when asked about her initial struggle in Bollywood when she was judged over her previous career in the adult film industry. The actor said, “I think that in my initial time being here in India, it is expected of the certian words or tag people use for you. That is completely normal. I think it's more bothersome now that we are still talking about it. Come on! It's been 13 years now since I have been here. If you don't let it go, how do we all move forward? So, it is high time. It is not a conversation piece which is interesting anymore. It's something you know has happened in my life. We all have done a lot of work and grown in our own ways. I think it's odd now that a publication uses it for traction.”

Sunny Leone's personal life and activism

Sunny was born in Ontario, Canada in a Punjabi family. Her real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra. She holds a dual Canadian and American citizenship. Apart from her acting career, she has been part of activism campaigns including the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society. She also posed for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad campaign with a rescued dog, encouraging pet owners to have their cats and dogs spayed and neutered.

Sunny Leone's acting career

Sunny shot to fame in Indian entertainment industry with Bigg Boss. She made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's erotic-thriller Jism 2. he later featured in popular Hindi films like - Shootout at Wadala, Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story 2 and more.

Sunny will be next seen in Anurag Kahsyap's neo-noir-thriller Kennedy. The movie was premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023.