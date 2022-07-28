Sunny Leone smiles ‘ear to ear’ as Anurag Kashyap signs her for his next film: 'This is my moment'

Sunny Leone and Anurag Kashyap are collaborating for an upcoming untitled film. On Thursday, Sunny shared a picture with him on Instagram and said, “dreams do come true.” Anurag had also shared pictures with Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber on Instagram. Also Read: When Sunny Leone embarrassed herself during first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan: 'It’s not possible for me to be cool'

Sharing the photos, Sunny Leone wrote, “Yes my smile is 'ear to ear' because dreams do come true! I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like @anuragkashyap10 would take a chance on me. My journey has been amazing but by no means 'easy'. After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film. There are moments in life where everything changes…this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. @dirrty99 & @sunnyrajani my steady rocks guiding me… love you.”

Sunny Leone shares a picture with Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag also shared pictures with Sunny and Daniel and wrote, “Thank You @sunnyleone for being part of our film.. you were amazing and it was so incredible working with you.”

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, made her acting debut with Pooja Bhatt's thriller Jism 2 in 2012. She later appeared in films such as, Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade. Sunny was most recently seen as lead in the MX Player web series Anamika, which released earlier this year. She will be see next in a song in the Arjun Rampal-starrer The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, which is slated to release in 2023.

