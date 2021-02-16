Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka thanks his fans for support during 'relentlessly trying times'
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support. Her note comes after Bombay High Court quashed a case against her sister Meetu. However, Priyanka herself hasn't got any relief in her case.
She wrote: "Thank you all for the unconditional Love & support in these unbearable & relentlessly trying times. Sushant, ma brother, you are much loved. Gratitude #ssrians #ssr." An accompanying throwback picture showed the siblings during good times, by a lake.
Many of his fans wrote in to express their solidarity with their family. One person wrote: "Di stay strong....Always with you." Another said: "But what court said today, happy with Meetu didi's result, but yours." A third person said: "He is the best human being ever di and he deserves everything good and pure and then some more. Thank you for sharing Sushant with the world. P.S I love you Sushant and always will."
On Monday, the Bombay High Court refused to quash the FIR lodged against Priyanka for allegedly forging and fabricating a medical prescription for her brother, but set aside the police document against Meetu.
The court said while there was prima facie evidence against Priyanka Singh, the case against Meetu Singh does not stand. The judges said the CBI, which is already probing Sushant's death, will also look into the FIR against Priyanka. "We are of the considered opinion that the FIR against petitioner Meetu Singh does not survive," the bench said.
"However, the FIR against petitioner Priyanka Singh is not quashed as we prima facie find that a case is made out," the court observed.
The bench said its judgment shall not cause an impediment for the investigating agency to probe the FIR (against Priyanka Singh) and submit whatever report it deems fit.
"The allegations made in the complaint, do clearly constitute a cognizable offence as against only petitioner Priyanka justifying the registration of a case and an investigation thereon," the court noted. It said the FIR against Meetu was registered on the basis of suspicion and vague allegations.
The sisters had approached the HC, seeking to quash the FIR lodged against them for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother for anxiety issues.
The FIR, naming Priyanka, Meetu and Tarun Kumar, a doctor from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, was filed by the suburban Bandra police on September 7 based on a complaint by Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.
(With in PTI)
