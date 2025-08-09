Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta misses bhai on Raksha Bandhan, pens emotional note: How fleeting material world is

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has penned an emotional note as she remembered her brother on Raksha Bandhan. Taking to Instagram, Shweta wrote how she misses Sushant and talked about her pain. She added that she is "still praying" for him. Sushant died in 2020. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, dedicated a post to him.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta pens a note for him

Shweta Singh Kriti shared an edited video featuring herself, Sushant and their family members. It showed the late actor as a child, his growing-up years and the fun time he spent with his family. Sharing the clip, Shweta wrote, “Sometimes it feels like you never really left. That you’re still here, just beyond the veil, watching silently.”

She called the pain of losing him intimate. “And then, in the next breath, the ache hits. Will I truly never see you again? Will your laughter remain only an echo? Your voice, a fading memory I cannot grasp? The pain of losing you is so intimate, so raw, that words shrink in its presence. It lives quietly inside me, too sacred to be spoken aloud, too vast to be contained. And with each passing day, it deepens, not with bitterness, but with clarity, revealing how fleeting this material world is, how fragile our attachments, and how only the Divine offers refuge,” she added.

Shweta talked about meeting Sushant on the other side. “I know we will meet again, Bhai. On the other side, beyond stories, beyond time, where souls recognise each other not through names, but through the silent language of love. Until then, I remain here, still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart, still praying that wherever you are, you are wrapped in joy, in peace, in light. So long, until we meet again. With all my love, Gudia Di,” concluded her note.

About Sushant's death, what happened after

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. Investigations ruled that he died by suicide.

A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against his then-girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, by Sushant’s parents. A parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the cases registered against her in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to Sushant. Earlier this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave her a clean chit in Sushant's death case.