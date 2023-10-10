Sushant Singh Rajput's sister responds as actor's fan says she's not doing enough to seek ‘justice’: What else can we do

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had recently shared a cryptic post after his then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty said in an interview that he had mental health issues like depression. Responding to her post, a fan penned a note claiming that enough was not done to seek justice for the actor and highlighted the portion where he said that some simply ‘put up just an act’ seeking justice for him. Shweta replied to the fan on Facebook. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta hits out at Rhea Chakraborty: I wonder what answer will you give to your conscience Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta replied to his fan on Facebook.

Shweta's post after Rhea's interview

Soon after Rhea's new interview, Shweta had shared a few candid pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput on Facebook and written, “Blaming the person who has passed on… who can't defend himself anymore. I wonder what answer will you give to your conscience! My Bhai had a pure heart and he is beating in hearts of millions. We don't feel the need to come out and say anything because people can feel the truth. Bhai was, Bhai is and will always be our pride! The kind of love he has stirred in every heart.. Will never die!! We will relentlessly fight for his justice. #justice4Sushant #sushantsinghrajput.”

Sushant's fan questions those seeking justice for him

Shweta's response to a Sushant fan.

A fan of the later actor went on to ask several questions in a long note in the comments section of Shweta's post. Without naming anyone, the fan wrote, “Yes we love and will always love SSR. But fighting for his justice seems only just a verbal adage now! What concrete steps are we taking to seek closure of the now idle lying case of SSR? Are we seeking updates? Are we writing to the PM? Are we creating any pressure through the media? Are we filing any further cases? Are we in any way doing things towards uncovering the truth? The answer is a big no. This is unfortunate. Now I see some pockets who only seek to encash on SSRs legacy and nothing else. Remember those who did the crime, those who tried the cover up and Those Who Put Up Just An Act Of Seeking Justice For Him, all comes in the same bracket. All are answerable to the supreme power some day, in some form. I don't blame anyone, only rue the fact That Justice Delayed is Justice Denied. God Be With SSR."

Shweta's response to Sushant's fan

Replying to her post, Shweta wrote, “We worked hard to get the CBI… what else can we do? Are there any concrete steps we can take? When the best of India is working on this case.”

Sushant died on June 14, 2020 at his Mumbai home. Multiple reports confirmed the actor died by suicide. However, no one has been found guilty in his death case which was handed over to the CBI amid a drug angle. Rhea was jailed for around six weeks after Sushant's father accused her of abetment to suicide. She was later released and recently made a comeback on reality show Roadies.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

