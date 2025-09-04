Sushmita Sen mesmerised by daughter Renee Sen's ‘stunning’ new pics, wishes her on 26th birthday: ‘God’s precious gift’

Actor Sushmita Sen has showered love and praises as her older daughter, Renee Sen, clocked her 26th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sushmita shared several of their throwback photos as they spent time together. She also posted a few pictures from Renee's recent photoshoot. Sushmita Sen' daughter, Renee Sen, has turned 26.

Sushmita Sen pens note on Renee's birthday

In her latest post, Sushmita shared several pictures of a much younger Renee hugging her, sitting with her sister Alisah, and resting in bed with them. She also posted photos of Renee's growing-up years and their vacation together. Sharing the photos, she said, "Happpppy birthday, my first love!!!! God’s most precious gift, that changed my life forever!!!"

"May you receive in abundance the love & affection you so generously shower…May all your dreams manifest for the greater good!! This is YOUR year….bring it on, Shona @reneesen47. I am forever proud of you!!! Prepare…Perform…Prevail. #partytime. Here’s to you my Beautiful child & the best Didi ever!!! WE LOVE YOU SHONA!! God bless #duggadugga @alisahsen47 & Maa," concluded her note.

Sushmita in awe of Renee's photoshoot pics

In her earlier post, Sushmita posted photos of Renee from her photoshoot. Dressed in black and printed outfits, Renee gave different poses for the camera. Posting the pictures, Sushmita captioned the post, "Uffffff!!!! Attitude doesn’t compete…it SLAYS in its own lane!! I love you, birthday Girl @reneesen47. Stunningggg!!! #duggadugga #maa."

About Sushmita and her kids

Sushmita, who won the Miss Universe title in 1994, became a single mother at 24. She adopted Renee in 2000. In 2010, Sushmita adopted her second daughter, Alisah. Renee made her acting debut with a short film in 2021.

During an interaction at FICCI Hyderabad a few years ago, Sushmita spoke about the decision to adopt the girls. She had said, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and a wonderful action, but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

Sushmita's last project

Sushmita was last seen in the thriller drama Aarya. In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. The first half of season 3 premiered in 2023, while the second half aired on February 9, 2024.