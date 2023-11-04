Tabu turns 52: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre wish actor on birthday

Tabu turns 52 today. Her co-stars and friends took to Instagram on Saturday to wish the actor on the occasion. While Tabu hasn't shared any pictures of her celebration on her Instagram handle or reposted any of the wishes, her co-stars and friends have showered blessings on her. (Also Read: As Tabu turns 52, here's what she said about being happily single, ‘an ideal relationship’) Ajay Devgn and Tabu know each other since childhood(Instagram/@ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn

Ajay posted a video from a film set on Instagram Stories, where Tabu is seen sitting next to him as he drives a jeep. She smiles and waves at the camera. Ajay wrote in the caption, “Sometimes behind the wheels, sometimes behind the screens, but it's always an adventure. Happy birthday @tabutiful.”

Ajay and Tabu have worked together in films like Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), De De Pyaar De (2019), Drishyam 2 (2022), Bholaa (2023) and the upcoming Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena also took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Tabu and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday dearest Tabu (white heart emoji) Have a fab day (cracker emoji).” Kareena and Tabu will be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming heist film The Crew.

Farah Khan

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who is Tabu's BFF, posted several throwback pictures of the actor. These included one of Tabu with Farah's kids, two throwbacks of Farah and Tabu together, and a candid one of Tabu kissing a butter knife. Farah wrote in the caption, “I have a one of a kind “duniya se alag” friend since the last 27 years.. who disappears on her birthday.. didn’t let me take new pics to post n wants only Anda curry as a birthday gift! So im forced to put old pics.. happy birthday @tabutiful .. i love you just the way you are (black heart emojis) and anda curry is on the way.”

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa commented on Farah's Instagram post, “Still trying to find her (sweat face emojis, facepalm emoji).” Shilpa shared a picture of her and Tabu from a dance reality show on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Timpoo! Sending loads of love, duas, smiles, and hugs n' kisses your way, my darling! Here's to many more years of friendship! (flying kiss and red heart emojis).”

Sonali Bendre

Tabu's Hum Saath - Saath Hain co-star Sonali Bendre also posted a picture of Tabu on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday to the beautiful Tabu (red heart emoji) Have a great year ahead! @tabutiful.”

