Taimur Ali Khan gets ready to eat ‘garam mooli paratha with ghee’; Kareena Kapoor shares pics from farm in Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are visiting his ancestral home in Pataudi, near Delhi. The actors are a family trip with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena recently shared a glimpse of her playing badminton with Saif at Pataudi Palace. Now, the actor has shared some pictures of Taimur from the vacation. In the cute photos, he is seen plucking homegrown veggies from a farm. Read more: Kareena Kapoor plays badminton with Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace, challenges BFF Amrita Arora for a match

On Tuesday, Kareena took to Instagram to share photos from Taimur’s day out. He wore a white T-shirt with a pair of blue denims as he plucked radish at a huge farm. Kareena shared his pictures with the caption, “Garam garam mooli ke parathe (piping hot parathas filled with radish) with ghee for lunch.” She added the hashtags like ‘Tim’ (Taimur’s nickname) and ‘homegrown’ to her post.

Many fans took to the comments section of Kareena’s post and praised Taimur and her for eating healthy. Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, “So proud.” Kareena’s dietician Rujuta Diwekar also approved of their lunch; she dropped heart eye emojis on the post. While many commented ‘cute’, one Instagram user wrote for Taimur, “So cute and humble.” Another comment read, “All grown up.”

Kareena and Saif married in 2012. Their elder son Taimur is 5, while Jeh was born in February 2021. Recently, Kareena had posted a video of herself and Saif playing badminton at Pataudi Palace. She added AP Dhillon's Summer High to the clip and wrote, "Some Monday sport with the husband... Not bad... Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?”

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The eagerly-anticipated film released on August 11 and failed to perform well at the box office. Kareena will be making her OTT debut soon. She stars in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film based on the Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena also has a movie about female friendship backed by Rhea Kapoor in her kitty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON