Terry Crews surprises internet by posing with Ranveer Singh, congratulates him on Dhurandhar success

Hollywood actor and popular TV host Terry Crews sent Indian social media into a frenzy after he posted a photograph with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh on 8 December. The unexpected crossover moment appears to have happened in Abu Dhabi during an event associated with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the two actors reportedly met and instantly connected. Fans were thrilled by their unexpected crossover, describing it as a pop-culture shocker, with Terry Crews promoting Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar.

Terry Crews poses with Ranveer Singh

Terry shared the picture on Instagram, where both stars are seen posing like boxers, radiating their signature high-energy personas. He captioned it: “Me and the great @ranveersingh at @abudhabigp!!!! Congrats on DHURANDHAR.” The post went viral within minutes, sparking excitement across the internet.

Fans react

The Terry–Ranveer crossover quickly turned into one of the internet’s favourite surprise moments of the week, with fans flooding social media in disbelief and excitement. Many were stunned by the unexpected pairing, calling it a true pop-culture shocker. “This collab was not on anyone’s bingo,” one user wrote, while another said, “What a crossover episode.” Others echoed the sentiment, with comments like “I wasn’t expecting this crossover” and “Nah this ain't real. Terry Crews promoting Dhurandhar, what kind of multiverse are we living in.”

Who is Terry Crews

Terry Crews is an American actor, former NFL athlete, comedian, host, and activist known for his infectious personality and powerful screen presence. He gained global stardom with his role as Terry Jeffords in the hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His filmography includes fan-favourites such as White Chicks, The Expendables, Idiocracy, and Blended.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has been performing strongly at the box office and earning praise for Ranveer Singh’s intense new avatar. The film follows the journey of a man caught in a complex web of patriotism, personal identity, and undercover conflict. The film features Akshaye Khanna as the calculating Rehman and Sanjay Dutt in a powerful special appearance as Chaudhary Aslam. Directed by Aditya Shar, Dhurandhar earned around 43.00 Cr India net on its third day for all languages, according to Sacnilk.com