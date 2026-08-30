The Academy posts scene from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, desi fans of Deepika Padukone say ‘they know ball’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has posted a scene from yet another Hindi movie on their social media, impressing their desi fans. On Saturday, the Academy posted a scene from Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The scene starred Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as they talk about cherishing each moment in life rather than chasing another high or something more beautiful. “Jitna bhi try karo Bunny life mein kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Toh kyu na jahan hai, wahin ka maza lete haina (No matter how hard you try, there will always be something you will miss out on. So why not enjoy wherever we are),” she tells him.

Reactions from Indian fans Indian fans of the movie loved the Academy for posting the scene. Netflix India commented, “How do u know my close personal friends bunny and naina.” Dharma Movies, the film's production house, commented, “This scene will always hit different, universally💜.”

A fan wrote, “The Academy is in love with Deepika Padukone, just like the rest of us.” A person said, “I think the Indian Intern at @theacademy is really putting his/her 100% efforts to give indian movies their due recognition😌.”

“Admin on the right track, opening up a whole new canvas for the world,” wrote another person.