The Family Man's Major Sameer, Darshan Kumar, reveals messages he's getting: 'Wish Srikant chokes you'

Darshan Kumar essays the role of main antagonist, Sameer, on the show The Family Man.
  • Darshan Kumar said that people hating upon his character, Major Sameer, in The Family Man, is a great compliment for him as an actor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 12:37 AM IST

Actor Darshan Kumar has said that some of the "compliments" he has received for his performance in The Family Man include death wishes upon his character. The show is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and the second season featured Samantha Akkineni.

Darshan Kumar essayed the role of the main antagonist, Major Sameer, who orchestrates the attacks on Indian territory in both seasons of The Family Man.

Darshan told Spotboye in an interview, "They forgot that I am the same guy who played Major Raunak Gautam in Avrodh: The Siege Within as well. People are behind my life saying, 'Sameer tum jhannum mein jao. They are saying 'I wish you die', 'I wish Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee's character) chokes and kills you'. I think that’s a compliment for me that people are raising slogans against my character on social media."

On Thursday, Darshan had shared a glimpse of behind the scenes from the sets of the popular show. Posting a picture with show creator Krishna DK, Darshan wrote, "Mr. perfectionist (D.K Sir ) checking whether Major Sameer is executing his plan well or not."

Last week, he had thanked the show creators and shared a picture with them on Instagram. "When the Super Cool n powerhouse talented duo tried to capture Major Sameer Thanks a ton for everything sir @rajanddk #thefamilyman #thefamilymanseason2 @primevideoin #throwback," he captioned the image.

Darshan has worked in films such as Sarabjit, Mary Kom and NH10. Talking about the two genres of films and web shows, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “Films are like a T20 match with limited time and people whereas OTT series are like a test match where you start slow but then gear up and bring out the best in you. Similarly, it happens with a character in the digital series. Slowly we develop the character and explore several layers of the character which is an amazing thing about this platform."

