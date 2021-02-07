Tiger Shroff drops sizzling pool photo online, sister Krishna’s ex Eban Hyams says ‘break the internet’
Actor Tiger Shroff made his fans’ Sunday special with a striking new photo shared on Instagram. He showed off his enviable physique as he posed in a swimming pool. He seemed to be missing having fun in the sun, as he wrote in his caption, “If every sunday could be like…”
The picture proved to be a big hit with Tiger’s 28 million followers, with fans lighting up the comments section with fire and heart emojis. Basketball player and ex-boyfriend of Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff, Eban Haymsalso praised the sultry snap. “Break the internet with this one bro,” he wrote.
Fans also showered praise on Tiger’s picture. “You will make our every Sunday Perfect,” one wrote. “Oh my hottie boy,” another commented. “Pani m aag (Fire in water),” a third wrote.
Last year, in November, Krishna took to Instagram Stories to announce her break-up with Eban and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.
Tiger announced last year that he will headline a new action franchise, Ganapath, which will be directed by Vikas Bahl. The first part will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world.
“This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky (Bhagnani, producer), the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them,” he had said in a statement.
Apart from Ganapath, Tiger is working on Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut film. He also has Baaghi 4 and the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood hit Rambo in the pipeline.
Shraddha Kapoor was distressed to hear the news of a glacial burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which caused a massive flood. Sonu Sood expressed solidarity with the people of the state.
Kangana Ranaut has said that Diljit Dosanjh didn't prove that he was not in support of the Khalistan movement. She also claimed that he made the Riri song much in advance.
