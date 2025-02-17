Tina Ahuja talks about dad Govinda being particular about her weight since teens: ‘Mote unhealthy acha nahi lagta’

Actor Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja spoke recently about how her father has been particular about her weight since she was a teenager. On an episode of Curly Tales, Tina stated that she tried all kinds of diets through the years but focuses on eating healthy now. (Also Read: Govinda’s wife Sunita calls out nepotism in Bollywood: ‘Aap log ek hi group mein kaam karte ho’) Tina Ahuja said she has 'no problem' with dad Govinda wanting her to be fit.

Tina Ahuja on Govinda asking her to stay fit

Tina was asked if she had ever done on a diet and she said, “I have tried every kind of diet. I always had a nutritionist since my teens. And I remember going from this aloo ka paratha diet to diets where I’ve only had 600-700 calories per day, which I don’t recommend to anybody, please don’t do it. It was just a phase of my life. Now I want to eat very good food.”

When asked about a statement in a previous interview about Govinda asking her to watch her weight, she said, “Not now, but this has been going on since my teens. He was always like, tum fit raha karo, ache lagne chahiye, mote unhealthy acha nahi lagta (He was always like, you need to be fit, look good, it’s not good to be unhealthy or fat). I never had a problem.” ‘

In the same conversation, Tina spoke about how she gained weight after an accident in Jaipur two years ago and did not realise she had gone up several sizes. She only realised it when she was invited to a screening by Shilpa Shetty and she reflected on how she looked in the pictures. She also claimed to know several ‘tips and tricks’ to losing weight in a ‘healthy way’ now.

Recent work

Tina is an actor and costume designer known for her work in Second Hand Husband and FryDay, which starred her dad. She was also featured in the music video Gajendra Verma Feat. Tina Ahuja: Milo Na Tum and the short film Driving Me Crazy. Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja.