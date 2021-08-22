Told Dimple Cheema to get married, but she wanted to 'live with Vikram's memories': Shershaah's parents

Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra's parents, Giridhar Lal Batra and Kamal Kanta Batra, have said that they told his fiancee Dimple Cheema to move on with her life after he died, but she refused. Dimple was played by Kiara Advani in the recently-released war drama Shershaah, which starred Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Batra.

In an interview, Vikram Batra's parents said that they, along with Dimple Chema's parents, tried to convince her to get married and settle down after Captain Batra died in the Kargil War, but she stressed that she wants to live 'with Vikram's memories'.

Captain Batra's father told a leading daily in Hindi, "As long as my child is not going on the wrong track, I have always been a liberal father. Vikram had told us about Dimple and their intention of getting married. I told him that I was with them in their decision. I knew from the start that Dimple is a very respectful girl who understands relationships."

He said that he asked Captain Batra if he was sure that he wanted to marry Dimple, and after he'd been assured of the relationship's seriousness he gave his consent. "After the Kargil War, we told her to get married as she has a life ahead. Her parents too told her the same thing. But she told us that she wouldn't get married and live the rest of her life with Vikram's memories," he continued.

He said that Dimple calls them once or twice a year, especially on birthdays, and that is the extent of their communication. Kiara, in a recent interview to Mid-Day, said that Dimple was 'moved' by the film's songs. "I messaged her after the film. This is an emotional movie for her. I want to respect her privacy right now. When I met Captain Batra’s family after the film, they said I was exactly like [Dimple]. That moved me to tears. I know the songs have deeply touched her. She must be proud that the story is resonating with people," she said.