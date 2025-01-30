Triptii Dimri shares unseen picture with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant on his birthday: ‘Wishing you all the love’

Triptii Dimri has once again fueled dating rumours as she wished her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, on his birthday. The Animal actor took to social media to share an unseen photo with Sam and penned a heartfelt message. Triptii Dimri wishes rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant on birthday.

Triptii wishes Sam Merchant on his birthday

On Thursday, Triptii Dimri posted an Instagram story featuring a picture from their outing together. In the photo, both could be seen wearing sunglasses and smiling as they posed for a selfie. She also shared additional pictures of Sam posing for the camera—one showing him driving a car and another capturing him pointing at silver jewellery on display. Sharing the collage of pictures, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Sam Merchant (heart emoji) wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you."

Triptii Dimri's wish for rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant.

Triptii and Sam have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship. They have often been spotted sharing similar pictures, hinting at their outings together. The rumoured couple even celebrated New Year’s together in Finland. Taking to Instagram, both posted similar pictures and videos, offering a glimpse of how they spent their time. They indulged in delicious food and even watched the Northern Lights together.

Who is Sam Merchant?

Sam Merchant is a hotelier and the founder of Casa Waters, a high-end VIP accommodation, and Avoure Goa. Before stepping into the hospitality industry, he had a successful career as a model. Over time, he expanded his ventures into luxury beach clubs and hotels in Goa. Alongside his entrepreneurial pursuits, he is also known for his passion for travel blogging and has amassed a following of over 250K on Instagram.

Triptii Dimri’s upcoming movies

Triptii Dimri was last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy, which also starred Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, proved to be a box office success, collecting ₹389 crore worldwide.

She will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming film alongside Shahid Kapoor. Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner recently shared an update about the project, revealing that the film is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025, with filming scheduled to begin on January 6, 2025.