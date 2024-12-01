Triptii Dimri enjoys bike ride with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumbai, hides face from paparazzi. Watch

Actor Triptii Dimri was spotted on a bike with her rumoured boyfriend-businessman Sam Merchant in Mumbai on Sunday. Several pictures and videos of the duo emerged on social media platforms. However, the actor didn't seem to be in the mood to get photographed during her outing with him and was seen in a mask. (Also Read: Triptii Dimri steps out for dinner with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumbai, doesn't pose with him. Watch) Triptii Dimri is rumoured to be dating Sam Merchant.

Triptii enjoys bike ride with Sam

In the video that was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Triptii was seen sitting behind Sam on his bike on Sunday evening. As the photographers came closer, Triptii looked at the other side to hide her face. She was seen in an informal look, wearing a white top and blue pants. She kept her hair untied, and spotted a minimal makeup look for the outing.

More details

This is not the first time that Triptii has been spotted with her rumoured boyfriend. Earlier this year in August, she was seen on a dinner date with Sam in Pali Bhavan. Earlier, Sam had also reviewed Triptii's film Bad Newz. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he had posted a clip of Triptii and Vicky Kaushal’s song Tauba Tauba. Sam wrote, “Great performance. Thoroughly entertaining @tripti_dimri Ufff.”

Reportedly, Triptii started dating Sam after her rumoured split from actor Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka Sharma's brother. In December 2022, it was reported that Triptii and Karnesh parted ways.

Triptii had a great year with multiple releases doing well at the box office. She was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan in the lead role. It released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024. She also had Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bad Newz.