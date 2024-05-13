Twinkle Khanna recalls her 'transformation from hot chick to cow' after she gave birth

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones has shared her take on 'changing motherhood'. In her new column for The Times of India, Twinkle, who has been married to actor Akshay Kumar since January 2001, spoke about her initiation into motherhood in 2002 when their son Aarav was born. The couple also has a daughter, Nitara, 11. Also read: Twinkle Khanna recalls reports claiming she performed at Dawood Ibrahim parties Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar married in January 2001. Their first child together, son Aarav, was born in September 2002. (File Photo)

'We must breastfeed but not have droopy breasts'

Twinkle compared what motherhood meant when she was a child to what she is like herself 'as a modern mother'. The actor-turned-author wrote, "My initiation into motherhood began in 2002 when my son was born. This was the time when my husband (Akshay Kumar) told a visitor that I was unavailable because I was ‘milking’ and immediately sealed my transformation from a hot chick to a cow..."

She further spoke about the challenges of having a baby, writing, "We must breastfeed but not have droopy breasts. We must feed them the right combination of nutrients and avoid eating their leftovers to have the waistlines we once had before these creatures turned our wombs into their personal campervans. We must ensure they are entertained, mingle with the right peers, and praise their crooked drawings like we are courtiers bowing to the emperor with no clothes. All this should be accomplished by a method called ‘gentle parenting’, unlike our mothers who ordered us around like army colonels."

Twinkle's career

Twinkle quit films after a few years of working in movies such as Barsaat (1995) – for which won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – as well as Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998), Seenu (1999), Baadshah (1999) and Joru Ka Ghulam (2000) and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001).

In 2015, Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones. Her second book was The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad (2016), a collection of short stories. Twinkle's third book was Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018), and her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was released in 2023.