Varun Dhawan says can't keep blaming actors for rising entourage cost: ‘Producers also need to behave as family members’

The much-awaited trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday. At the launch, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan weighed in on the ongoing debate over the rising entourage costs of actors, quipping that the blame cannot rest solely on them and that producers, too, need to behave like family. Varun Dhawan weighs in on the debate around actors' rising entourage cost.

Varun Dhawan on actors' rising entourage cost

Varun explained that when he works on a film produced by Dharma Productions, he feels as though it is his own because Dharma takes the best care of its actors. He further revealed that he has four people in his entourage and never brings his managers on set, as it was a rule made by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and one he continues to follow, putting producers first. He said, “This is quite clear in the current landscape, with OTT and satellite prices fluctuating. Producers are the ones with the biggest risk. It is like going back to how people used to make films. Hopefully, people won’t have to go to the extremes seen in the past; those times had their own horror stories as well. In my childhood, I saw friends lose houses. People need to make the film together.”

Varun added, “If I start to consider all production houses as my own, then all producers also need to behave as family members. That doesn’t happen. We can keep blaming actors. Stories and blind items come out, we get trolled. All the muck is thrown on the actors. We need good producers as well. They should foster a collaborative, family-like atmosphere on set. If an actor still wants to be arrogant, don’t work with them.”

Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta revealed that some Bollywood actors demand six vanity vans on set for their various needs, while couples in the industry ask for as many as 11, including a separate van for their kitchens. Earlier, Rakesh Roshan and Farah Khan had also spoken about how rising entourage costs affect producers and inflate film budgets.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic drama is produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. It stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. The film tells the story of two rejected lovers (Varun and Janhvi) who fight for their love. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on 2 October.