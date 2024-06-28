Vicky Kaushal sits on the stairs and waits patiently as Triptii Dimri is clicked; fans call him ‘humble’. Watch

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Bad Newz, also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, was launched on Friday. The film directed by Anand Tiwari will be released on July 19. At the launch in Mumbai, Vicky caught everyone’s attention, while Triptii was the one getting clicked. (Also Read: Bad Newz trailer: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal bring a crazy comedy about woman pregnant with 2 men’s children at once) Vicky Kaushal was clicked sitting on the stairs as Triptii Dimri got clicked.

Vicky Kaushal at Bad Newz trailer launch

In a video shared by a paparazzi photographer, Vicky can be seen sitting on the stairs, waiting patiently as his co-star Triptii is clicked by photographers. In the video, he can be seen all smiles as he points at Triptii and asks the photographers to click away. Fans were pleasantly surprised by his humble gesture, with some expressing their admiration.

One fan commented under the video, “Handsome aur humble ness ka perfect combination baitha hua hai. (A handsome and humble man is sitting there)” Another wrote, “Simple Actor I like it.” One of his fans commented, “So humble Vicky.” Another thought, “Every girl deserve man like Vicky .. manifesting.”

Vicky also caught everyone’s attention at the event when he spoke about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours. When asked if he has ‘good news’ to share, he said, “Jab aayegi, sabse pehle main (media) ko bataunga. But abhi ke liye, aap bad news enjoy kar lo. Par jab ‘good news’ ka time aayega, we wouldn’t shy away from sharing it. (When there’s something, I will tell the media first. But for now, please enjoy Bad Newz. Whenever there’s good news to share, we won’t shy away.)”

About Bad Newz

The trailer of Bad Newz was released on Friday. The film tells the story of a woman who is pregnant by two different men at the same time. Dharma Productions is producing the film. In 2019, the same production house made a film called Good Newwz, which revolved around two couples' trysts with in vitro fertilization.