Vidya Balan finally reacts to rumours of having a ‘daughter’ after viral video claims: She is my…| EXCLUSIVE

No, it was not actor Vidya Balan's daughter with her at a recent airport spotting! Nor a "secret daughter" whom she had kept hidden from the public glare. It all started when a paparazzi account posted a video of the actor with a young girl and captioned it 'Vidya Balan with cute daughter'. The internet naturally was left confused, with reports speculating what did this exactly mean. Some users in fact went on to praise her for being able to keep her ‘daughter’ a ‘secret’ in this age of social media. Actor Vidya Balan's recent airport spotting had fans confused.

HT City brings to you a clarification from the horse's mouth itself. Balan tells us, "That is my sister's daughter Ira! She has twins: a boy Ruhaan and Ira." So, there you go everyone. But yes, she dotes on her niblings like a mother. The actor has always been vocal about her love for them, and calls them her “twin lifelines”.

On the professional front, Balan was last seen in the theatrical film Neeyat, in which she played a detective, and will next be seen in the film Lovers, co-starring Ileana D'Cruz and Prateik Gandhi.