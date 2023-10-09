News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vidya Balan finally reacts to rumours of having a ‘daughter’ after viral video claims: She is my…| EXCLUSIVE

Vidya Balan finally reacts to rumours of having a ‘daughter’ after viral video claims: She is my…| EXCLUSIVE

ByRishabh Suri
Oct 09, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Actor Vidya Balan reacts to the barrage of rumours which started ever since a video of her at the airport was captioned ‘Vidya with her cute daughter’.

No, it was not actor Vidya Balan's daughter with her at a recent airport spotting! Nor a "secret daughter" whom she had kept hidden from the public glare. It all started when a paparazzi account posted a video of the actor with a young girl and captioned it 'Vidya Balan with cute daughter'. The internet naturally was left confused, with reports speculating what did this exactly mean. Some users in fact went on to praise her for being able to keep her ‘daughter’ a ‘secret’ in this age of social media.

Actor Vidya Balan's recent airport spotting had fans confused.
Actor Vidya Balan's recent airport spotting had fans confused.

HT City brings to you a clarification from the horse's mouth itself. Balan tells us, "That is my sister's daughter Ira! She has twins: a boy Ruhaan and Ira." So, there you go everyone. But yes, she dotes on her niblings like a mother. The actor has always been vocal about her love for them, and calls them her “twin lifelines”.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On the professional front, Balan was last seen in the theatrical film Neeyat, in which she played a detective, and will next be seen in the film Lovers, co-starring Ileana D'Cruz and Prateik Gandhi.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out