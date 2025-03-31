Vidyut Jammwal questions silence over KRK ‘spewing venom against country, women’ as he backs Kunal Kamra

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been facing backlash over his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in his recent stand-up video, Naya Bharat. Now, actor Vidyut Jammwal has come out in support of him, questioning the silence around Kamaal R Khan’s offensive remarks against the country and women. (Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal says film with Tiger Shroff will be very difficult: ‘We both will be very expensive’) Vidyut Jammwal slams Kamaal R Khan for spewing venom against women and country.

Vidyut slams Kamaal R Khan

On Monday, Vidyut took to Instagram and shared a video showing the remarks made by KRK over the years. Quoting a verse from the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita, he wrote, "GITA CHAPTER 2 VERSE 31. MEANING—Kshatriya, you should not waver, for there is nothing more auspicious for a warrior than a RIGHTEOUS WAR.”

He further asked why no one questions KRK’s intent and, while showing support for Kunal Kamra, wrote, “Here is a man (KRK), taking refuge outside the country, drawing attention by spewing venom against the country and, even worse, our women. No one stops to question his intent or mobilises to bring him down. But we will take a stand-up comedian to task for evoking strong emotions because of his act. Do we uphold the rights of politicians over our nation and our women?”

Reacting to the video, actor Richa Chadha wrote, “I took him to court. Why can't others?” Arjun Kapoor also liked the post. Ektaa Kapoor commented, “Those who follow him enable him! Good on you for calling him out.”

Fans also reacted to his video and praised Vidyut for taking a stand. One comment read, “Finally, someone with influence is taking a stand. More power to you.” Another commented, “Finally, someone stated the obvious.” A fan wrote, “Thanks for sharing. I don’t know why people are not boycotting him. Strange but true.” Another added, “This needs to be voiced and called out. Kudos to you for slamming KRK. Godspeed to you, brother.”

Kunal Kamra controversy

Comedian Kunal Kamra found himself at the centre of controversy after his ‘traitor’ remark about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his new stand-up video offended Shiv Sena workers, who then vandalised the show venue, Habitat Studio, in Mumbai's Khar area.

Police registered an FIR against Kamra under various sections of the BNS, including 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation). They also arrested 11 members of Shiv Sena's youth faction, Yuva Sena, for their involvement in vandalising the venue.

Vidyut Jammwal’s recent and upcoming work

Vidyut was last seen in the sports action film Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. He will next be seen in AR Murugadoss’ Tamil action thriller Madharasi, which also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Biju Menon, and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles, alongside Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres this year.