Vijay Varma told Tamannaah Bhatia that news about her ' 2 crore diamond ring' upset him: ‘I messaged her…'

Actor Vijay Varma shared his reaction to the news about Tamannaah Bhatia's ' ₹2 crore diamond ring'. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vijay took a dig media for reporting the 'fake news', and claiming that the ring was the ‘fifth largest in the world’ and was gifted to Tamannaah by actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana. Also read: Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia hold hands in unseen old pic Vijay Varma joked about Tamannaah Bhatia's ' ₹ 2 crore diamond ring' in a new interview.

Vijay Varma also revealed what he messaged Tamannaah after her 'fake' diamond ring made news. He joked he was upset that his name was not attached to her ring. Tamannaah and Vijay have been dating for some time now, after meeting on the sets of Lust Stories 2.

What Vijay Varma messaged Tamannaah Bhatia

When asked how will he match 'the world's fifth most expensive ring that was rumoured to be gifted to her by Ram Charan's wife Upasana', Vijay told Siddharth Kannan, "Acha aapko pata hai na woh kya hai? Woh bottle ka dhakkan hai! Woh mazak kar rahi hai, aur media carry kar rahi hai stories ki it is fifth largest with ₹2 crore price. ₹2 crore mein fifth largest diamond kisko milta hai? Toh maine usko message kiya ki yeh sab fake news aa rahi hai, mujhe acha nahi lag raha, aur mera naam kyun nahi likha hai (You know that was not a diamond ring but a bottle's cap, right? She was joking with the photo and the media carried fake news about her 'ring' being the fifth largest and costing ₹2 crore. I messaged her that I felt bad that my name was not linked to her ring)."

One aspect Vijay really admires about Tamannaah

In the same interview, he said, "I think she knows what to tell me at the right time. Sometimes she'll give me a reality check, and sometimes she'll give me a word of advice. Sometimes she'll give me exactly the kind of motivation I need. So, she understands me. She knows how to deal (with me). You know, she's there, and that's the biggest feeling I have. Like she is constantly there for me. Once you have that you are not scared."

Tamannaah on reports of owning the diamond ring

It was recently reported that the ring was gifted to Tamannaah by Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela in 2019 for her performance in the Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Last month, Tamannaah took to Instagram Stories and dismissed the reports and clarified that it was a bottle opener. She wrote, "Hate to break it to you, but we were doing a photoshoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond..."

Tamannaah on dating Vijay

In a June interview, Tamannaah confirmed their relationship, calling Vijay her 'happy place'. During a interview with Film Companion , when asked if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah had said 'yes' and went on to speak about Vijay and her bond with him.

She had said, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down... He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Tamannaah and Vijay were last seen in Netflix's Lust Stories 2. The anthology film released last month, and the actors had featured in Sujoy Ghosh's short film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON