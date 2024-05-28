 Virender Sehwag recalls advising Aryan Khan to ask dad Shah Rukh Khan ‘not to do certain things’; reveals his reaction | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Virender Sehwag recalls advising Aryan Khan to ask dad Shah Rukh Khan ‘not to do certain things’; reveals his reaction

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
May 28, 2024 02:05 PM IST

Virender Sehwag recalls giving advice to Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. He spoke about partying with them after India won the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Virender Sehwag, who was part of the Indian cricket team that won ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, recalled partying with Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, who was around nine at that time. Speaking to Fever FM‘s Beyond The Boundary podcast, the former cricketer spoke about Aryan sitting alone in one corner as everyone gathered around Shah Rukh at the party. Also read: Suhana Khan gets emotional as Shah Rukh Khan hugs her, Aryan and AbRam after KKR win

Virender Sehwag said he partied with Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan after India's 2007 T20 World Cup win, also recalling how he kept Aryan entertained.
'Shah Rukh fondly recalls how I entertained his son'

Virender said that he went and sat next to Shah Rukh’s son and they spoke for quite some time. He said in Hindi, “I noticed that Aryan was sitting alone. So, I went and sat next to him. We talked for quite some time. I even told him to advise his father not to do certain things. He responded, asking, ‘He’s my dad, how can I tell him such things?’ We had so much fun. Even now, whenever we meet, Shah Rukh Khan fondly recalls how I entertained his son.”

Shah Rukh's KKR won IPL 2024

Shah Rukh Khan was seen celebrating with his family and friends as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final match on Sunday, held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Many Bollywood celebrities – including Preity Zinta and Ranveer Singh – took to social media to congratulate the actor, who is the co-owner of KKR, for lifting the IPL winners' trophy for the third time.

Videos and photos of Shah Rukh's kids, sons Aryan and AbRam Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan hugging the actor after KKR's win were all over social media after Sunday's match. Gauri Khan as well as Suhana also took to Instagram to share pictures from the IPL 2024 final.

Get more updates from Bollywood
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Virender Sehwag recalls advising Aryan Khan to ask dad Shah Rukh Khan ‘not to do certain things’; reveals his reaction
