Vivek Oberoi has a clear take on open marriages: ‘Either you are exclusive or you are nothing’

Vivek Oberoi has been married to Priyanka Alva for 14 years. In an interview with MensXP, the actor opened up on the concept of open marriage and why he disapproves of the same. Vivek Oberoi and wife Priyanka Alva have been married for 14 years.

What Vivek said

“I don't understand the concept of open marriage. I don't understand the definition of open exclusivity. Either you are exclusive, or you are nothing. There cannot be anything like open exclusivity,” said Vivek.

“Every morning I wake up, I see her, and I feel love. Every once in a while, I ask myself a question: among all the women in the universe, would I still choose her (Priyanka) if I could choose anybody else in the world? The answer is yes, I would still choose her. So if you can feel that every day, every month, every ten years of your life, it's more liberating than open marriage,” Vivek added.

Vivek, Priyanka's 14th wedding anniversary

A couple of months ago, Vivek celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with Priyanka. On the occasion, Vivek took to his Instagram handle and penned a love-filled note for his wife.

"14 years ago, around the agni I pledged my undying love to my soulmate, my Priyanka. Today on this auspicious day of Dhanteras, as we move into our beautiful new home with the blessings of our elders, I am filled with gratitude to God," he wrote.

In the post, Vivek showed affection towards Priyanka by calling her his "eternal home." He also shared that they have moved into a new house on the occasion of Dhanteras. "Without you, these fancy walls have no meaning. For me you are my eternal 'home' and that is where my heart is and always will be. Happy Anniversary, my love," he added. Adding a more romantic touch to his post, he dropped an adorable picture with Priyanka.

Vivek and Priyanka Alva are parents to two kids – Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana.

Years before his wedding, Vivek dated fellow actor Aishwarya Rai, who is now married to Abhishek Bachchan. On the work front, he'll next appear in a film on Somnath Temple.