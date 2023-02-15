Watch Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic dance down the aisle during Christian wedding in Udaipur

Dancer Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya renewed their wedding vows in a Christian wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Tuesday. Now a candid video from the dreamy white wedding has surfaced online and it shows how much fun Natasa and Hardik had as they walked down the aisle together. The two grooved together in a carefree way as they were headed to get married once again. Also read: Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stanković share official wedding pics from Udaipur ceremony

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video from the day and it shows the couple having a blast while walking down the aisle together. Natasa is seen in a white gown with a long veil and Hardik is in a black suit. Natasa is seen grooving with a bouquet of flowers in her hand as she walks ahead of the bridesmaids who hold her long veil and also groove a bit. Hardik holds her hand as they walk together but he pauses in between to intimate the DJ to play a particular music and does a dance step.

After tying the knot once again, the couple posted dreamy pictures from their wedding on Instagram on Wednesday. They captioned them, "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love."

Natasa was a typical Christian bride in a white gown paired with a pearl necklace and had her hair tied in a bun. She also carried a bouquet of white flowers. One of the wedding pictures show Natasa and Hardik exchanging kisses with their son Agastya.

Ahead of the wedding, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and Athiya Shetty with husband KL Rahul were spotted at the Mumbai airport early Tuesday. They are believed to have been a part of the celebrations in Udaipur.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 in 2020, on a yacht and tied the knot in a private ceremony at home during Covid lockdown. They became parents to son Agastya in July, 2020.

