When Anushka Sharma confessed she was arrogant before becoming an actor: ‘Aditya Chopra gave me a reality check’

Anushka Sharma was only 20 when she debuted as a lead actor in Aditya Chopra's 2008 romantic comedy Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, in an old interview that's resurfaced now, Anushka confessed she was arrogant before she became an actor, not after that. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take son Akaay flower shopping in London; fans thrilled to finally get a glimpse. Watch) When Anushka Sharma confessed she was 'arrogant'

In an old interview with fellow actor Koel Purie, Anushka is asked what's the most arrogant thing she's ever done. She responds, “I was very arrogant before I became an actor on screen. I didn't speak to too many people in school and all that. I was really, really like snobbish.”

“I'm really happy I became an actor. Because I really got a reality check, when I became an actor, from Aditya Chopra. He said, ‘You are doing the film, but you’re not the most good looking girl.' Till then, I used to think I'm the most good looking girl. In my head, I was the most good looking girl. I mean, come on! But then he told me. And I was like, ‘Oh, achha (okay),'” Anushka added.

About Anushka's career

Anushka was praised for his debut performance in a film which also turned out to a hit at the box office. She had big shoes to fill as Aditya Chopra's leading lady opposite Shah Rukh since Kajol and Aishwarya Rai romanced the actor before Anushka in Aditya's previous two hit directorials, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Mohabbatein (2000) respectively.

Aditya's production house Yash Raj Films also signed Anushka as a talent. She went on to appear in their milestone films like Manish Sharma's 2010 directorial debut Band Baaja Baaraat, Yash Chopra's 2012 swan song Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Ali Abbas Zafar's 2016 blockbuster sports drama Sultan, opposite Salman Khan. She also starred in Parmeet Sethi's 2010 heist drama Badmaash Company, Manish Sharma's 2011 crime drama Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, and Sharat Kataria's 2018 romantic drama Sui Dhaaga. Anushka will be next seen in Chakda ‘Xpress, produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Films.