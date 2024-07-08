When John Abraham chose this gorgeous South Indian star as his companion on a lonely island…

Shobana continues to receive praise for her work in Kalki 2898 AD, which is on a bumper run at the box office. Did you know that actor John Abraham is also a massive fan of the National Award-winning star? In an interview on Mazhavil Manorama's YouTube channel, John had shared that if he had to pick a woman whose company he would like on an island, then it would be none other than Shobana! (Also read: Mohanlal reunites with Shobana for his 360th film directed by Tharun Moorthy. See new pics) John Abraham also said he was left amazed after one of Shobana's dance performances.

What John said about Shobana

In an interview from February 2016, John was asked if he was marooned in an island and had to pick one woman whose company he would like, then who would he choose. In response, John said, “I will tell you one actress I would like for company. Shobana! She is one of the most gorgeous women I have seen and one of the most talented women I have seen.”

When asked whether John has seen any of Shobana's dance performances, he said: “Yes I have! I have seen her in Ramayan, where she plays Raavan. I was amazed! I have met her, so I think that she is one of the most respectful, dignified woman I have come across. When you talk about beauty, especially the eyes, I would say I would love to be marooned in an island with Shobana not for any other reason but she makes intelligent conversations. She is superb!”

More details

Shobana is one of the most respected actors in the industry, and is also known for her skilled Bharatanatyam dance performances. In her decades-long career, she has starred in over 200 films, and has won two National Awards for Best Actress. She is widely known for her performance in the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993), which was remade in Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

John was last seen in Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He will be seen next in Vedaa.