When Priyanka Chopra cried inconsolably during Jai Gangaajal shoot, repeatedly apologised to Manav Kaul. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra started crying and was inconsolable during the shoot of Jai Gangaajal after she accidentally kicked co-star Manav Kaul. In an old interview, Manav had said that he had to stop the shoot for an hour and console Priyanka.

Jai Gangaajal (2016) was a crime drama film directed by Prakash Jha. It is a follow-up to Gangaajal (2003). Besides, Priyanka Chopra and Manav Kaul, the film also featured Rahul Bhat and Queen Harish.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Manav had said, "We were doing this fight scene, me and Priyanka. She was in a harness and she was supposed to get up and kick me. So she kicked me on my throat by mistake. Yeah! It was okay because when you are doing an action scene, you know something may go wrong, you may get hurt."

He had added, "So after that, she came to me, and asked 'Did you get hurt?' and I was like no-no it's okay and she started crying. And she started crying so much that I had to drop everything, stop the shoot for an hour or so and console her. She kept saying I know I hurt you, this is not right."

A video had also emerged online last year in which Priyanka was seen wiping away her tears as Manav tried to calm her down. She also held her ears and apologised to him.

The way Priyanka is crying and apologizing again and again to Manav Kaul for hitting him hard during shooting. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/RNJFV7o9oB — ᏚᎪᎷᏴᏆᎢ (@LuciferIite) July 13, 2020

Priyanka starred in Jai Gangaajal two years before she tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas. The couple got married in a Christian as well as a Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018.

Recently, rumours of their split emerged after fans and followers noticed that Priyanka, who goes by the surname of Chopra-Jonas, changed her name on her social media handles to just her first name. However, the couple has been sharing mushy posts with each other on Instagram. They also attended the 2021 British Fashion Awards in London earlier this week.

On Thanksgiving, Priyanka shared a picture with Nick on Instagram. She had captioned the post, "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family... I love you @nickjonas happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating." Sharing the same picture, he had written, "Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra."

Also Read | Nick Jonas reacts as fan shouts Priyanka Chopra's name and tells her 'I love you'. Watch

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline such as Text For You, The Matrix Resurrections, and the drama series Citadel. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.