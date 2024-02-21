When Shahid Kapoor spoke about bumping into Kareena Kapoor: 'It was heartwarming to see her fully pregnant'

Exes Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor bumping into each other at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 on Tuesday has everyone talking. Back in November 2016, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid had spoken about his 'very nice' encounter with a pregnant Kareena at an event. Also read: Kareena Kapoor ignored ex Shahid Kapoor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards red carpet? Fans think so Shahid Kapoor and ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor posed solo at the Dadasaheb Phalke awards 2024 red carpet in Mumbai on Tuesday. (AFP)

Shahid said he was 'happy' for Kareena

Shahid Kapoor had revealed they spoke about his and wife Mira Rajput's daughter Misha Kapoor, who was born in August 2016, and Kareena's soon-to-be-born baby, Taimur Ali Khan, who arrived in December 2016. Shahid had said, “Yes, I did bump into her and it was heartwarming to see her fully pregnant, because I’ve just been through (that experience of) having a baby. I felt happy for her. I asked her when she was due, and she told me it is sometime next month. She also asked about Misha. So it was very nice.”

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's relationship

Following their break-up, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid have never shared screen space, albeit in the 2016 film Udta Punjab, they didn't have to shoot together even once.

Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship for several years before parting ways in 2007. In 2004, the actors had made headlines after images of them kissing were leaked. Kareena and Shahid starred together in many films such as Fida, Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town, Milenge Milenge and the hugely popular Jab We Met (2007).

Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in October 2012. They welcomed their elder son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh) in February 2021. Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in July 2015. They became parents to daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016 and son Zain Kapoor in September 2018.

Video of Kareena 'ignoring' Shahid

In a widely-shared video from the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 red carpet, Shahid stood with filmmakers Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. They laughed while posing together for the paparazzi. Shahid's ex-girlfriend Kareena walked past them, smiling and shaking hands with only Raj. Shahid, who stood next to him, smiled and looked at her. After Kareena walked away and posed solo on the red carpet, Shahid continued smiling.

