Why Deepika Padukone will pay 73 lakh a year to maintain her Hollywood Walk of Fame star? All about the costly honour

Actor Deepika Padukone became the first woman from India to get a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday. Deepika, who is known in the West for her appearance in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, was among the new inductees at the Walk of Fame, unveiled in Hollywood on Wednesday evening. While many reports claimed that stars can 'buy' a spot on the Walk of Fame, the reality is that the inductees are selected by a selection panel each year. The celebs do have to shell out money after that, but only for the maintenance of their coveted spot. Deepika Padukone will be the first Indian woman to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Who can get a Hollywood Walk of Fame star?

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an iconic walkway on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. It is lined with over 2700 stars on the ground, each dedicated to a celebrity. In short, anyone can be nominated, provided they are considered a celebrity. While there is no official criterion, the star on the Walk of Fame is considered a big honour. The general consensus is that 'has-beens' and 'where-are-they-nows' do not get a spot on the Walk of Fame. To get a star, you need to be one.

The Walk of Fame Class of 2026 includes names like Emily Blunt, Timothee Chalamet, Marion Cotillard, Stanley Tucci, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Chris Columbus, Tony Scott, Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Deepika Padukone.

Who picks the inductees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the official organisation that administers the Hollywood Walk of Fame, receives 200-300 nominations each year. A selection panel appointed by the organisation then selects a number of inductees each year. Each star honours artists from the worlds of film, television, music, radio, and live performance for their impact on popular culture.

Why do celebs pay for their Hollywood Walk of Fame star?

The induction and selection do not involve any fees or payment. It is a decision made by the selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. However, there is a sponsorship fee of $85000 (roughly ₹73 lakh) that the inductee needs to agree to pay. This annual fees is for the maintenance of the star. According to the official website of the Walk of Fame, "The fee is used to pay for the creation and installation of the star, as well as maintenance of the Walk of Fame." The price is subject to change.