Yami Gautam shares if Haq, based on Shah Bano case, has faced censorship in UAE, reveals who all can watch it

Actor Yami Gautam, who is all set to star in her new film Haq, has said that the film faced no cuts in the UAE "in terms of censorship", adding that it can even be watched by those who are 15 years old. Speaking with Times Now, Yami said that the film "isn't here to antagonise anyone from any faith." The film is inspired by the Shah Bano case. Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in a still from Haq.

Yami Gautam talks about Haq's censorship in UAE

Yami talked about how the film hasn't had any problem in the UAE. "This is the first time I am sharing, ki is film ko (this film) UAE main in terms of censorship there are no cuts and it is 15 plus. Meaning it is watchable for all. Toh agar waha koi problem nahi hai (If there are no problems there) that means this film is not here to antagonise anyone from any faith," she said.

About Haq

"Isse bada evidence at least bethe bethe bina film release ke toh dena thoda mushkil hai (It is difficult to give bigger evidence without watching the film). You are not making film about one community,” Yami added. The upcoming courtroom drama, directed by Suparn Varma, is inspired by the Shah Bano Begum case of 1985.

The film dramatises the events surrounding the landmark Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case, as depicted in Jigna Vora’s book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti. The legal battle started in 1978 when Shah Bano was divorced by her lawyer husband and reached the Supreme Court in 1985. It ended with a judgment by a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court that ruled that Muslim women were also entitled to maintenance under the law.

Haq also stars Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh. The film features Yami as Shazia Bano and Emraan as her husband, Lawyer Abbas Khan. It is set to release in theatres on November 7. Haq is produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios.