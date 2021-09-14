Yami Gautam shares video on how her spooky Bhoot Police look was achieved

Actor Yami Gautam on Tuesday recalled the difficulties she had to go through while shooting for her recently released film Bhoot Police. Taking to Instagram, Yami gave glimpses of her 'possessed' look in the film. She also shared video clips of her shoot, walking on all fours, as she was suspended from the ceiling with cables.

Yami Gautam captioned the post, "My love for horror films was one of the main reasons that got me excited to play the part in #BhootPolice, where I get ‘possessed’. It wasn't easy as it took 3 hours for me to get into this look and 45 mins to get out of it, each day, shooting bare feet & with cable work, throughout the chilly nights in Himachal..."

"Despite my neck injury, I wanted to do everything myself, and my Yoga practice helped me to achieve it to a great extent. Although, I wish I could take some professional training but the pandemic restrictions made it impossible at that time. I did whatever best I could on the set! These are a part of the challenges that come along with the profession I love so much! And I will do it again and again!" she continued.

Yami concluded, "Thank you for giving me so much love, again & making the pain seem absolutely worth it! Thank you @shoma_goswami and your crew for bringing this look to life, master ji @javedkarimactiondirector for all his guidance & precautions. It wouldn't have been the same without your support."

In Bhoot Police, Yami played the role of Maya. Earlier in an interview with news agency PTI, Yami had said, "I knew that if done right, a horror-comedy can be a nice family watch. It might look that, 'Oh it is just comedy', but it is challenging because horror-comedy is a hard genre. Not only your performance but even your sound has to be correct, prosthetics have to be correct...When it comes to comedy, you need to have solid material and an actor who can pull it off. Saif, for example, is so natural, you give him any line and he can make it sound so quirky and funny."

Helmed by Pawan Kripalani, Bhoot Police has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film also features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Yami Gautam will be seen in three more films, including social comedy Dasvi, thriller A Thursday and investigative drama Lost.