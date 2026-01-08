Yash once said he didn't like Ranveer Singh's work initially: 'I started liking him from…'

One of the clips features Yash in a 2018 interview with ETV Bharat. When asked about his favourite Bollywood actors, he named Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking about actors from the younger generation, Yash said, “Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh — they are both very good. I didn’t like Ranveer Singh’s work initially, but now he looks very good. I started liking him from Bajirao Mastani, and in Padmaavat, he was stunning. He did an amazing job.” He also praised Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Sanju.

Kannada superstar Yash ’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is set to clash with Ranveer Singh ’s Dhurandhar 2 at the box office on March 19. Ever since the teaser of Toxic dropped on Wednesday, the internet has been buzzing, with fans already picking sides between the two films. Amid the growing debate, a Reddit user resurfaced old videos of Yash and Ranveer praising each other’s work.

The video also includes a clip of Ranveer Singh lauding Yash’s performance in KGF. In a 2022 interview with Film Companion, Ranveer revealed that he was cheering for Yash while watching KGF alone in bed, adding, “I love that cinema. It’s my first love.”

Years later, the two stars are now headed for a major box office face-off. The bold teaser of Toxic has received mixed reactions online. While some viewers praised its “Hollywood-style” visuals, others expressed disappointment, with a few comparing it to Badass Ravikumar “pro max”. Meanwhile, sections of the internet have already predicted that Dhurandhar 2 will “easily win” the clash. However, how the battle ultimately plays out remains to be seen.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and Dhurandhar 2 Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a period gangster drama featuring an ensemble cast that includes Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair, alongside Yash. The film marks Yash’s return to the big screen after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2 and is his 19th film as a lead actor.

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is inspired by real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The sequel will delve into Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza’s backstory, tracing his rise in Lyari and the completion of his covert anti-terror operation. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, among others.