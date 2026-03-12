Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag dance with newlyweds Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur at their entry after wedding
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married in an intimate wedding at their Bandra home on Wednesday. An inside video shows celebs dancing their hearts out.
Actor Kritika Kamra and TV presenter-actor Gaurav Kapur married in Mumbai on March 11, in the presence of their loved ones. The wedding took place at their Bandra home, with the newlyweds hosting a rooftop party for their guests. Cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag, and film personalities like Farhan Akhtar and Angad Bedi were spotted having a ball. (Also Read: Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur groove with bridesmaids Soha Ali Khan, Anyaa Singh in inside pics from wedding)
Yuvraj Singh, Farhan Akhtar dance with newlyweds Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur
Videos from the wedding surfaced on social media, showing not just Kritika and Gaurav but also their guests having a ball. One video shows Angad, Farhan, Yuvraj, Virender and several others dancing to Chris Brown’s 2007 song Forever.
The cricket and film personalities dance on the rooftop and lead newlyweds Kritika and Gaurav to the party after their wedding. The couple could be seen smiling widely as they danced and sang along to the song. The videos show Kritika and Gaurav walking hand in hand before joining the guests for a dance.
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur’s wedding
A day after the wedding, Soha Ali Khan also posted inside photos on Instagram. It showed Kritika and Gaurav grooving with the bridesmaids and posing for pictures. The bride opted for a red saree, while the groom wore cream and gold. The bridesmaids were all dressed in cream and gold kasavu sarees. Posting the pictures, Soha wrote, “To a lifetime of love (heart and evil eye emojis) @kkamra @gauravkaps.”
Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, and many other friends of the couple also attended the wedding. Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra, Ajit Agarkar, Fatema, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and Pooja Gor were also spotted. After their wedding, the couple came out to pose for pictures for the paparazzi before heading back inside. A small pooja was also performed at the wedding.
Kritika and Gaurav kept their relationship under wraps until December 2025, when she posted a glimpse of their breakfast date on social media. Kritika is known for her roles on TV shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters. She also ventured into films and OTT by featuring in Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan. Gaurav is a well-known television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions. He has also starred in films such as Darna Mana Hai, Ram Gopal Verma ki Aag and A Wednesday!
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
