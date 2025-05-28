Zamaana Lage song from Metro In Dino: Pritam and Arijit Singh deliver a soulful modern ghazal. Watch

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what Anurag Basu has come up with in the sequel to one Life…in a Metro. The teaser of Metro…In Dino gave fans a short glimpse of the film's multiple storylines and characters, and the uniting factor of them all- the songs composed by Pritam. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the first song from the album- titled Zamaana Lage. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, the beautiful composition is all about love in all-encompassing power. (Also read: Metro In Dino release date: Here's when Anurag Basu's anthology with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur will hit screens) The makers of Metro...In Dino released the first song Zaamana Lage.

Zamaana Lage

The music video gives an sneak peek into the different storylines of this anthology film, all set in Mumbai and dealing with love. Sara Alia Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's characters form an arc, where he sees her off on the way to a metro station. There's Konkona Sen Sharma's character who seems to be wary to get the attention of Pankaj Tripathi.

Meanwhile, Saswata Chatterjee is shown following the characters of Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher in the streets of Kolkata. The last of the arcs revolve around the complicated relationship that develops between Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh's characters.

Amid these threads, Pritam and his gang of singers croon the melodious track in the streets of Mumbai. Beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, the lyrics penned by Qaisar Ul Jafri (with additional lyrics from Sandeep Shrivastava) talk about giving love a second chance, even though it might take a lifetime to get over this feeling if it all ends in pain.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the song, a fan commented, “Pritam da & Arijit da the duo is back to serve!!!” A second fan commented, “Arijit Singh's voice in Zamaana Lage is pure magic — soulful and deeply emotional. Every word he sings feels like it's coming straight from the heart.” A comment read, “This one’s going straight to my playlist!”

Metro… In Dino is set to release in theatres on July 4.