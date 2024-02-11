Zeenat Aman clocks one year on Instagram: 'No agents, no managers, no bought followers'

Zeenat Aman is celebrating one year of being on Instagram. The veteran actor became a favourite among fans and new followers with her authentic and candid posts, where she wrote about several anecdotes from her decades-long career in Hindi cinema. On Sunday, she posted two new pictures and celebrated the one-year anniversary of being on Instagram. (Also read: Koffee with Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman: 5 best moments the episode) Zeenat Aman shared a new picture on Instagram.

Zeenat's latest Instagram post

Zeenat wrote a long caption which began, “People presume that transformative experiences are the prerogative of the young. My experience tells me otherwise. 365 days ago my kids cajoled me into uploading my first Instagram post. That little leap of faith forced me to confront my deep tech trepidations and even deeper need for privacy. Then it gifted me a transformative year.”

She further talked about how she has managed the account all by herself. “It showed me the possibilities of being true to my self, publicly. No agents, no managers, no bought followers - just the kids and I winging it! Oh, and what kids they are. If you wonder how I navigate Instagram or know the latest lingo, the answer lies with my informal little band of millennials,” she wrote.

Next, she thanked the team- the photographer, makeup artist and hair stylist who helped her along the way. Concluding her caption, she wrote: “So, here’s a thought from this septuagenarian - transformations demand that we embrace the unknown. And there’s really no age limit to when you can transform your life. P.S: just like my first post, this one too was shot in my garden by @tanya.agarwall_ just yesterday . The clothes are from my closet, and I did my own hair and makeup of course. Happy one year anniversary to you and I. Please eat a slice of cake on my behalf today."

Fan reactions

Reacting to her post, a fan commented, “You’ve brought a cultural shift to this platform. It’s been amazeballs having you on Instagram, Zeenat ji!!” A second fan wrote, “One year to having one of the most eloquent divas, share snippets of her life. You add grace and beauty to the platform.” A comment read, “One year of knowing grace, humility and awesomeness.”

Zeenat will be seen in the upcoming film Bun Tikki. Produced by Manish Malhotra, the film also features Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

