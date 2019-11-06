Chiranjeevi may play dual roles in his next

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:41 IST

Actor Chiranjeevi, who has joined hands with filmmaker Koratala Siva for his next project, is likely to be seen playing dual roles in this yet-untitled film.

According to a report by Cinema Express, the film will feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles. It will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The report further adds that the story will be based on real events about a major temple scam that made headlines a few years ago. Chiranjeevi will be essaying two characters called Govind and Acharya.

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that popular Bollywood composer duo Ajay-Atul have been signed for the project which is currently dubbed Chiru 152. An official announcement from the makers is expected soon.

The film was officially launched last month and is expected to go on the floors in December. It will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Trisha has been signed as the female lead in the film. She will be reuniting with Chiranjeevi after a decade since they worked together in A.R Murugadoss’ Stalin.

To be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. The makers are reportedly spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project.

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, saw him play Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Produced by Ram Charan on a staggering budget of Rs 275 crore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy went on to collect over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. Despite major hype and wide release, the film failed to click at the box-office.

