Claim to Fame 2: Evicted Hugo James Wentzel dating a co-contestant?

Claim to Fame, a competitive game series has been a fan favourite week after week and the most recent episode included another elimination. This time around, Hugo James Wentzel was eliminated. The 24-year-old star claims to be related to former United States President Jimmy Carter and is currently dating his co-contestant Olivia Aquilina.

Here's what he has to say about his relations and love life.

Who is Hugo James Wentzel?

Hugo James Wentzel says he is the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter. He is the son of Jimmy's youngest daughter Amy Carter and her husband Gregory Wentzel.

In the latest episode of the show hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, Hugo got eliminated for incorrectly guessing that Chris is related to Elton John.

Before his exit from the show, he gave an update about his grandfather's health revealing he is in hospice care. His mother Amy, who lived with her father in the White House from 1977 to 1981, is caring for her father.

The recently evicted contestant talked about how his grandfather, 98, who also happens to be the longest-living US president is not doing well but has watched the show and is a huge fan of it. He shared about enjoying a life filled with the perks of being the grandson of a President.

“Claim to Fame has been the best experience of my life,” says the adventure-loving celebrity when asked about his journey on the show. “I feel really connected to everyone and have made some really good friends.”

The powerlifter also revealed that he is dating a co-contestant from his season and talked about how they met and fell in love.

“I literally love Olivia”- Who is Hugo dating?

"I literally love Olivia. It's crazy I got to meet them on that show." He describes their relationship as being amazing.

"I would talk to Olivia a lot, and we kind of had a secret alliance. We were pretty tight and then after the show, we just got even closer, and then we were just dating. The show did a lot of good for me," said Hugo.

Olivia Aquilina, Hugo's partner was eliminated from the show during the July 31 episode. While all the contestants of the show are related to a celebrity, Olivia is related to her aunt, Jenny McCarthy, an American actress and model famous for the Jenny McCarthy show.

The season two, of Claim to Fame was premiered on June 26, this year. It features 12 clelbrities who live in the same house with a concealed identity and attempt to win the cash prize of $100,000. The show airs a new episode on ABC every week, while being available to stream on Hulu soon after.

