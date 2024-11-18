New Delhi, Indian-origin Singaporean comedian Kumar is all set to return to his ancestral homeland with the acclaimed stand-up show "KUMARSUTRA", starting November 21. Comedian Kumar set to tickle audiences funny bone on his maiden India tour

Kumar will perform in Mumbai on November 21 at the Tata Theatre, NCPA; Bengaluru on November 23 at Prestige; and New Delhi on November 24 at Siri Fort. It is produced and promoted in India by BookMyShow Live.

Celebrated across Asia, UK, Australia and the far West for cheeky razor-sharp wit, brash to-the-gut punchlines, cultural innuendos and unmatched humour, Kumar will unleash laughter-packed material while showcasing his versatility and deep connection to music, culture, unity and cultural roots, a press release stated.

"India has always been my inspiration and my muse. 'KUMARSUTRA' is a journey of love, passion and heritage and I can't wait to share it with my fans in India. I dream of travelling the world making people laugh. I'm so blessed to be able to do that and to meet fans from all over. I look forward to coming to India!” the 56-year-old said in a statement.

Kumar's India shows are a nod to his "iconic talent and multi-faceted stand-up performances curated and showcased as high-energy Broadway-style theatrical performances to leave audiences in stitches."

Featuring a carefully selected collection of timeless and uproarious stand-up routines, "KUMARSUTRA" promises a colourful tapestry of social commentary marked with personal anecdotes that captures the essence of Kumar’s comedic genius and infectious stand-up content, the release further stated.

"Stand-up comedy as a genre has seen a significant rise in popularity and international artists are increasingly recognising the potential of the Indian market. We believe the `KUMARSUTRA’ tour will set a new benchmark for live entertainment in the country, offering a fresh and exhilarating blend of humour and artistry," added Owen Roncon, chief of business at BookMyShow.

Kumar, managed by LOL Asia in India, has performed 'sold-out’ shows internationally since 2016 in London, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Jakarta, Bali, Surabaya, Bangkok, Manila and Malaysia.

The tickets, available at BookMyShow, are priced at ₹1,000 onwards.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.