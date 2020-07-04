Dhoop Aane Do: Vishal Bhardwaj shares poster of his music label’s debut single, penned by Gulzar

entertainment

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 18:19 IST

Filmmaker-musician Vishal Bharadwaj, who announced his own music label on Friday, has revealed the title and poster of his first song, under the banner VB Music. Titled Dhoop Aane Do, the song has been written by Gulzar. It will release on July 6, Monday.

Sharing a poster, which also features his wife Rekha Bhardwaj and Gulzar, Vishal wrote on Twitter, “Let the sun shine through the monsoon clouds... Dhoop Aane Doo releasing on @VBMusicLabel on 06.07.2020. #Gulzar @rekha_bhardwaj @aasmaanbhardwaj #DhoopAaneDo #vbmusic.”

Earlier, he had posted a video announcing VB Music and tweeted, “If music be the food of love, play on, give me excess of it. Bringing your way VB Music, soulfully yours. Stay tuned for more updates @vbmusiclabel@rekha_bhardwaj.” Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda was quick to respond and wrote, “Congratulations and best of luck to @VBMusicLabel, looking forward to hearing many mesmerising tunes and beautiful music in the times to come Slightly smiling face.”

He said in the video, “I have often said I became a filmmaker so I can keep the music composer in me alive. But films have their own restrictions - situations, characters, stories, etc. For past many years, I often wondered how to bring those songs to you that are difficult to incorporate in films. Wo naghme jo kisi shohrat, izzat ya paise ke mohtaaj nahi hote? Ya jo taraazu par na tole jayein. Wo naghme jo mehfilon taak mehdood reh jaate hain. Wo gaane junhein gungunane me hi maksad pura ho jata ho. Wo sanget aapse banta chahta hun, apni is music label VB Music par. (The songs that do not seek money, fame or validation, those that cannot be weighed. The songs that possess gatherings. The songs that achieve their aim in their mere singing. I want to share such music with you through my music label). I will try to share at least one song of my own every month through this label.”

