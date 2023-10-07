Freelance: Find out release date, plot and cast

The action-packed comedy film Freelance, helmed by French film director, Pierre Morel, famous for films like Taken and The Gunman is set to release this month. After facing some delays, the premiere date for the John Cena-starrer film is set for October 27. Earlier in August, Relativity Media released the official trailer for Freelance. Ahead of the film's premiere, here's all you need to know. John Cena in Freelance (2023)(Instagram/@freelancemovie)

Who is starring in Freelance?

Freelance features well-known faces known for notable films and TV series. Joining forces with the former WWE star as the female lead in the film is Alison Brie, famous for her roles in TV shows like Community and GLOW. Yet another famous actress who will be featured in the film is Alice Eve, known for the cult classic teen romance movie She's Out of My League. Colombian film star Juan Pablo Raba, who portrayed Gustavo Gaviria in the Netflix series Narcos, will star as a dictator in the film.

Freelance movie(Instagram/@freelancemovie)

Other stars for Freelance include Christian Slater, known for True Romance, and Chevalier's Marton Csokas, along with musician Daniel Toro, Julianne Arrieta (The Independent), Molly McCann (Star Wars: Visions), Roberto Cano (Eva and Candela), and Sebastian Elslava (Quicksand).

ALSO READ: John Cena shares cryptic post hours after Dolph Ziggler's WWE release

What is the plot of Freelance?

According to the official synopsis of the film, the plot of Freelance revolves around an "ex-special forces operative" (John Cena), who is stuck in a dead-end desk job. He reluctantly takes on a gig to provide private security for a “washed-up journalist” (Alison Brie). High security is required for her interview with a “ruthless but impeccably dressed” dictator (Juan Pablo Raba).

The official synopsis further notes that when a “military coup breaks out” just as the journalist is about to “get the scoop of a lifetime,” the trio face a dire situation and must figure out “how to survive the jungle, the assassins, and each other in order to make it out alive.”