A Minecraft Movie: Digital and streaming release window revealed? Here's what we know

A Minecraft Movie starring Black Jack and Jason Mamoa was released in theatres on April 4, 2025, and has been dominating the box office since. While people are turning out in good numbers to watch the film on teh big screen, the film will soon be out on digital and streaming services. Here is when the people who want to watch it from the comfort of their homes will be able to enjoy the Minecraft movie. A Minecraft Movie featuring Black Jack and Jason Momoa released on April 4, 2025. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(AP)

When will A Minecraft Movie be available on digital?

The movie will be first available to the public outside theatres to rent or buy on digital video-on-demand platforms before it lands on Max. This means people can search for the movie on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and YouTube TV. Studios usually observe a 45-day window before making the film available on digital platforms. The exact time of release depends on the success of the movie at the box office. Thus, according to Forbes, A Minecraft Movie can be expected on the video-on-demand platforms by May 19, 2025, at the earliest.

When will A Minecraft Movie be available to stream?

The distribution of A Minecraft Movie is being handled by The Warners Bro which means the movie will eventually land on Max for streaming purposes. The exact release has not been announced by the studio, they usually put a difference of about 60 days to 100 days between the theatrical release and availability on streaming services. Thus, A Minecraft Movie can be expected to be available on Max sometime in June or July 2025, as reported by Forbes.

About A Minecraft Movie

The movie is based on the Mojang Studios’ popular video game and follows the journey of a group of misfit individuals whose lives take an unexpected turn when they are teleported to the world of blocks–Minecraft. The group then faces several challenges where they go up against zombies, pigs, and endermen to find their way back home.

The synopsis of the film reads, “A mysterious portal pulls four misfits into the Overworld, a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master the terrain while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected crafter named Steve.”