After Cierra Ortega's exit, Love Island fans react to Nic pairing up with Olandria Carthen: ‘Manifestation is real’

On Sunday, Cierra Ortega was removed from the Love Island Season 7 villa . Cierra faced backlash after her racist social media posts resurfaced. She was paired with Nic Vansteenberghe in the villa. After Cierra exited, Nic admitted to feeling ‘lost.’ However, he went ahead to explore a new connection with Oliandra, which prompted a slew of social media reactions. Cierra Ortega exited the Love Islana villa after her racist social media posts took social media by storm. Nic Vansteenberghe is now paired with Olandria Carthen.

Nic and Oliandra pair up

After Cierra exited, Nic said, “Right before Cierra had left, my mind was clear. I knew what the future would look like and now I'm lost. I don't know but I will have to figure it out from here.” Olandria Carthen comforted him, and he said, “Olandria, I know she has my back no matter what. I've always appreciated her fierce loyalty. I think she is someone I just enjoy spending my time with and that's what I'm looking for.”

Then, during the re-coupling, Oliandra chose Nic and said, "I would like to couple up with this boy because he's always expressed how much he values me as a person, valued our bond. He has a crazy, quirky personality and I've loved him from the moment that I met him. Super excited to spend the rest of my days with this person."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the new pair, a fan commented, “nicolandria fans won the war, battle, fights and petty arguments … their delusions actually succeeded & overpowered reality oh wow.” A second fan agreed, and wrote, “In conclusion: the nicolandria hive has proven that manifestation is real cause no way they clutched up like this at the end.” Another said, “The best part of this season has been the Nicolandria fans 😂 y’all deserve this moment so much! I literally might cry like I know it’s not that serious but I’m just so happy for y’all because this NEVER happens! May your delulu always come trutru.”

A comment read, “The power of tens of thousands of people being delusional is so strong, like psychologists will study the phenomena that was the summer of nicolandria for years to come….I can’t believe this!” Another fan added, “Olandria: was it supposed to be us all along ? All of America: YESSSSSSSSSSS!”

Meanwhile, Cierra Ortega's parents have released a public statement addressing her exit and said that the mean comments have been ‘uncalled for.’