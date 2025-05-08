After two years of dating, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make their relationship red carpet official

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally brought their romance out of the shadows and onto the red carpet, making a stylish statement together after two years of keeping their relationship under wraps. They made their relationship red carpet official at David di Donatello Awards in Rome. Also read: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet pack on the PDA at Coachella, walk hand in hand at the festival Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were initially linked in April 2023, making their first public appearance together at Beyoncé’s concert the following September.(Instagram (Premi David di Donatello))

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's red carpet moment

Kylie and Timothée stepped out together for the first time as a couple on the red carpet on Wednesday at the David Di Donatello Awards in Rome. Although they've been spotted together at various events recently, this marked their first red carpet appearance since starting their romance in 2023.

On the red carpet, Kylie and Timothée exuded affection, holding hands and posing closely together. In some photos, Timothée was even seen embracing Kylie.

Kylie stunned on the red carpet in a sleek black gown featuring intricate embroidery, a plunging neckline, and delicate skinny straps. She accessorised with statement chunky gold earrings and a matching black and gold clutch. With her hair pulled back into a chic bun and subtle, natural makeup, Kylie's look was glamorous.

Timothée complemented Kylie's look with an all-black ensemble, featuring a black velvet double-breasted blazer and matching trousers. He paired it with a black button-down shirt, left slightly open, and black shoes. A subtle pop of colour came from a pale pink flower tucked into his jacket pocket, adding a touch of elegance to his look.

The red carpet appearance marks a change from the Met Gala on May 5, where Kylie attended solo and Timothée seemed to be elsewhere, even posting about watching a Knicks game on Instagram Stories.

Timothée attended the award event to receive Italy’s David Award for Cinematic Excellence honour. The Donatellos are similar to the Oscars but they celebrate everything within Italian cinema in 26 award categories.

About Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s romance

They were initially linked in April 2023, making their first public appearance together at Beyoncé’s concert the following September. That same month, Timothée and Kylie attended an NYFW dinner with Haider Ackermann, as well as the 2023 US Open.

After keeping their relationship under wraps, the pair stepped out for several events, where they haven't been afraid to show off their bond. They stepped out together at the after party for his premiere of his film, A Complete Unknown, in December, as well as 2025 Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, and Oscars earlier this year.