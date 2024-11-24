Angelina Jolie planning to say goodbye to Hollywood to travel? ‘She’s happiest when…'

Angelina Jolie is reportedly ready to bid adieu to Hollywood. A source told OK! Magazine, that the actor is “planning her escape” from Los Angeles. However, she will only leave after her six children are adults. Jolie shares six children– Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie plans to leave Hollywood after her children become adults, seeking privacy and a return to her love for travel. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)(AFP)

Jolie wants to leave Hollywood

Jolie has always loved to travel, yet she has spent much of her time in New York City this year as she was busy with the production of The Outsiders on Broadway. The source revealed to the news outlet, “She was happiest when she and the children travelled and lived in various locations, soaking up the culture, learning from local tutors and experiencing different ways of life.”

However, once the actor is on her own, she will go back to her love for travelling as the source noted: “She’s a very solitary person but she actually has friends in Europe, so it will be easier for her to travel around." For her children’s part, Jolie wants her kids to “follow their passion” and travel themselves. The insider explained, “She wants the children to follow their passions and go wherever they like. And of course, they were all born outside of the U.S. — even her biological kids.”

Jolie opens up about her love for travel

In a recent interview, Jolie shared her desire to leave behind the States. She said, “When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety," she said at the time. "I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”

Reportedly, one of the reasons she is eager to run away from Hollywood is to put some distance between her and Pitt. However, some of her work projects have nailed her to the city’s ground. Moreover, because of the Oscar buzz surrounding her upcoming film Maria, she has been “making her presence on the scene very felt."

As the magazine previously reported, an insider claimed that the possibility of running into Jolie in LA is “annoying” for Pitt. They told the news outlet, “What really bugs him is the idea that she’s marching around town like she’s the queen bee," the insider continued. "Brad's pretty accustomed to being the toast of awards season every year, thanks to his production company, Plan B, that always manages to win something, but what he isn’t used to is having Angelina there.”