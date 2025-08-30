Anne Hathaway shares old fall video after taking a tumble on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set: 'Still falling for you'

Actor Anne Hathaway, who recently slipped and fell while shooting for The Devil Wears Prada sequel in New York City, shared an old video of herself falling down. Taking to Instagram recently, Anne shared an edited video, made by a fan, from her recent fall and a scene from The Princess Diaries. Anne Hathaway also fell down while shooting for The Princess Diaries.

Anne Hathaway shares old clip of her falling down on The Princess Diaries set

The video began with Anne's character, Mia Thermopolis, in The Princess Diaries, slipping and falling on the school bleachers. The move was unscripted but perfectly fitting for the film. The words in the clip read, “How it started.”

The video next showed her slipping and falling on the stairs in the midst of the shoot. The actor, however, bounced back, holding a bagel in her hand. "How's it going. Witnessing the queen herself take a tumble like a champ," the text read. Sharing the video, Anne captioned her post: “Twenty years later, still falling for you…”

In the video, Anne, dressed in a knee-length skirt, a top, strappy heels and shades, walked down the stairs when she fell down. The actor landed on her bottom, with one leg behind her, as her hair fell over her face. She got back up on her feet quickly, laughed and said, “I’m fine.”

In 2020, during an interview in The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, Anne had said that her fall on the bleachers in The Princess Diaries scene was totally unplanned. "I turned really fast, slipped on a puddle, and just I mean fell. I mean, just absolutely fell, and burst out laughing and kept going with the scene. Never thought about it again. All of a sudden, like six months later, it's in the trailer ... He kept it because it was a charming moment," she said.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

Filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 began on June 30 in New York City. Several of the cast from the original released in 2006 will be returning, including Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly), Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton) and Stanley Tucci (Nigel). Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, Pauline Chalamet, and Simone Ashley were announced as new additions to the film.