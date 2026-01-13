Are Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz dating? Pair sparks relationship rumors after leaving Netflix party together

Anthony Anderson and Rosci Diaz were photographed leaving a Netflix after-party together after the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Anthony Anderson and Rosci Diaz were seen together after the Golden Globes, sparking dating rumors. (Anthony Photo by Lizeth Ramirez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Instagram | Rocsi Diaz )

TMZ asked the couple outright if they are dating, to which Anthony replied, “She's my date for the evening.”

Both were seen walking hand in hand The pair's close-up-moment was captured walking hand-in-hand outside Wolfgang Puck's Spago in Beverly Hills.

As they strolled, a TMZ photographer spoke with the couple about their relationship, and Anthony told them that the two had known each other for a long time. “We go back 20 years,” he said.

When asked if they are dating, Rocsi smiled and let a giggle out as Anthony answered, “She is my date for the evening.”

They were spotted together on multiple private outings last year, which fueled speculation of a romance. Rocsi looked stunning in a magnificent floral dress, while Anthony donned a traditional tuxedo and ties.

How did Anthony and Rocsi meet? When Rocsi was hosting "106 & Park" on BET, Anthony was a notable guest. Although there was an obvious connection between the two, Anthony was still married to Alvina Stewart at the time.

Now that Anthony and Alvina have finalized their divorce in 2023, the timing seems ideal. However, none of the parties has confirmed that they are dating.

Despite the ambush of questions after the two left the Netflix after-party together, Anthony left things ambiguous when he told TMZ, “Friends are always friends.”

It remains to be seen if the two become the hot dating couple in Hollywood or if the duo is just really great friends who are just a date for each other for the night.