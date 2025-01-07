Ariana Grande clarifies she is ‘4 years clean’ from botox after joking about cosmetic surgery during award speech

Ariana Grande is giving a clarification about her recent joke on getting cosmetic injectables, in an awards acceptance speech. The actor-singer had thanked ‘two friends: Botox and Juvederm’ after accepting the Rising Star award at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala. In a new interview with ET, Ariana set the record straight, stating that she she’s still “four years clean” from Botox and fillers. (Also read: Ariana Grande jokingly thanks ‘botox and juvederm’ for Rising Star award at the Palm Springs Film Festival) Ariana Grande at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Etienne Laurent / AFP)(AFP)

What Ariana said

During the interaction when the joke was brought up, Ariana said: “Oh my gosh, my joke! My bit! I’m still clean! I’m still clean! But when I start going again, I’ll let you know. I mean it. I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder, as the founder of R.E.M. Beauty — I think it’s important to have transparency. I love it, and I support it. But I am still four years clean."

More details

During the earlier acceptance speech, Ariana had said: “I've been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words 'rising star' again, so I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvederm. I thought I'd be hearing 'slightly withering star' or 'drooping star' by now so thank you.”

Ariana was nominated at the Golden Globes for her performance in Wicked in the Best Supporting Actress category. She lost out to Zoe Saldana, who won for Emilia Perez. However, Wicked ended up winning the award for cinematic and box office achievement at the ceremony. Also starring Cynthia Erivo, Wicked is based on a Broadway prequel to The Wizard of Oz. It released in theatres last November. The second part is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.