IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Armie Hammer under investigation for allegations of sexual assault: 'Thought that he was going to kill me'
Armie Hammer has been accused of rape by a woman.(REUTERS)
Armie Hammer has been accused of rape by a woman.(REUTERS)
hollywood

Armie Hammer under investigation for allegations of sexual assault: 'Thought that he was going to kill me'

Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer is under investigation from the Los Angeles Police in a rape case against him.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:03 PM IST

Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault, Los Angeles police said Thursday. Hammer's attorney denied the allegation.

Hammer is the main suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to police on Feb. 3, LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison said. Police would give no further details on the incident or who made the report.

Earlier Thursday at a video news conference, a woman said that on April 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, Hammer raped her for four hours, slammed her head against a wall and committed other violent acts against her.

The Associated Press does not generally identify alleged victims of sexual assault. The woman appeared on camera but identified herself only by her first name, Effie.

“During those four hours I tried to get away but he wouldn’t let me,” she said through tears. “I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being.”

The woman's attorney, Gloria Allred, said they had given evidence to Los Angeles police, including photos of Effie's injuries. Allred declined to say when they made the report, and would not confirm that it was the one made in February that the LAPD is investigating.

Effie was 20 when she and Hammer met on Facebook and began a relationship in 2016, and they had their last contact last year, Allred said.

Hammer's attorney said in a statement that from the beginning he has maintained that all of his interactions with Effie and every other sexual partner "have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

The statement called her allegations “attention seeking and ill-advised” and said “her own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations.”

“With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight,” Andrew Brettler said.

The statement included a screenshot that Brettler said was a text message exchange in July of last year between Hammer and Effie, in which she expresses a desire for rough, forceful sex with him, and he responds by saying he no longer wants a relationship with her.

The 34-year-old actor was married at the time to television personality Elizabeth Chambers. They divorced last year.

Hammer first gained fame through playing twins in 2010’s “The Social Network,” and is best known for his starring roles in 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name” and 2013’s “The Lone Ranger.”

Most recently, Hammer starred in the Netflix remake of “Rebecca.” A sequel to “Call Me by Your Name” with Timothée Chalamet has also been in development.

Allegations of sexual violence in recent months have derailed Hammer's career.

Earlier this year, an Instagram account began posting screenshots of text messages allegedly from Hammer as far back as 2016. Allred would not comment on whether her client was behind that account, @houseofeffie. When those text messages began appearing in media reports, Hammer called them “vicious and spurious online attacks against me.”

Also read: Ajeeb Daastaans teaser: Shefali Shah, Jaydeep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha bring anthology of 'ajeeb' tales to Netflix

After those texts were published, Hammer departed the comedy Shotgun Wedding, in which he was to star alongside Jennifer Lopez, shortly before production was to begin. He soon after departed the Paramount series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather.

Hammer was also dropped by his agency, WME.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
armie hammer

Related Stories

Armie Hammer has fallen from grace. (HT_PRINT)
Armie Hammer has fallen from grace. (HT_PRINT)
hollywood

Sex parties, bondage: Armie Hammer's romantic partners share sordid stories

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Two of actor Armie Hammer's romantic partners -- Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze -- have shared details about the disconcerting things they allegedly experienced while dating him.
READ FULL STORY
Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Armie Hammer arrives at the Oscars 2018.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Armie Hammer contacted by cops after posting disturbing video on private account

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Actor Armie Hammer was contacted by the Cayman Islands police after they received a complaint about a video he posted on a private Instagram account. The video showed a woman posing on all-fours in a hotel room.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Armie Hammer has been accused of rape by a woman.(REUTERS)
Armie Hammer has been accused of rape by a woman.(REUTERS)
hollywood

Armie Hammer under investigation for allegations of sexual assault

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer is under investigation from the Los Angeles Police in a rape case against him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in a long battle for divorce.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in a long battle for divorce.
hollywood

Angelina files docs as proof of Brad Pitt's domestic violence, kids will testify

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Angelina Jolie has reportedly submitted documents in court that she says will prove her allegations of domestic violence against ex-husband Brad Pitt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zack Snyder's Justice League movie review: Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.(AP)
Zack Snyder's Justice League movie review: Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.(AP)
hollywood

Zack Snyder's Justice League review: An exhausting yet exhilarating epic

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • Zack Snyder's Justice League movie review: The Snyder Cut, as it is popularly known, is an over-indulgent, overlong, and often overwhelming endurance test. But that's exactly what the DC superhero film is supposed to be.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Judd Apatow will be working wth Vir Das.
Judd Apatow will be working wth Vir Das.
hollywood

Vir Das joins Judd Apatow's pandemic comedy film

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:20 PM IST
  • Vir Das will be seen in popular director Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy film based on the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eddie Murphy in a scene from Coming 2 America. (Quantrell D. Colbert/Paramount Pictures via AP)(AP)
Eddie Murphy in a scene from Coming 2 America. (Quantrell D. Colbert/Paramount Pictures via AP)(AP)
hollywood

Eddie Murphy talks about his 10 kids: 'I don't have one bad seed'

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Coming 2 America actor Eddie Murphy, who welcomed his tenth child in 2018, said he loves fatherhood and how it has shaped his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominees together.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominees together.
hollywood

Priyanka shares her filmography with journo who questioned her qualification

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together announced the nominees for this year's Academy Awards. However, a journalist from Australia has questioned their qualification for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elliot Page came out as trans last year.
Elliot Page came out as trans last year.
hollywood

Juno actor Elliot Page becomes first trans man to star on Time magazine cover

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Elliot Page, 34, who was nominated for various awards for Oscar-winning 2007 independent film Juno and plays a leading role in the current Netflix hit The Umbrella Academy, announced he was trans in December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.
Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier.
hollywood

When Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan implied he wasn't happy with Endgame

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Did you know that Sebastian Stan once implied that he wasn't happy with the ending of Avengers: Endgame, especially with regards to his character, Bucky Barnes?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra announced nominations for Acedmy Awards and was excited to name her own film, The White Tiger, under one category.
Priyanka Chopra announced nominations for Acedmy Awards and was excited to name her own film, The White Tiger, under one category.
hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal an Oscar after announcing nominees. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest post after announcing the Oscar nominations and her film, The White Tiger, getting a nod at the announcement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the 2021 Oscar nominations on Monday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the 2021 Oscar nominations on Monday.
hollywood

Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka's White Tiger scores nod, Mank leads

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Monday announced the nominees at the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Mank, directed by David Fincher, led with 10 nods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
hollywood

Oscar nominations 2021: Predicting films Priyanka is most likely to announce

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:29 PM IST
  • Streaming titles such as Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are expected to dominate Monday's Oscar nominations, to be announced by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Affleck’s Batman in a still from Justice League.
Ben Affleck’s Batman in a still from Justice League.
hollywood

Justice League director Zack Snyder says replicating Marvel is 'insanity'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • Director Zack Snyder has said that the Marvel movies are 'popular action-comedies at the highest level' and that for DC to replicate them would be 'insanity'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Avatar reclaims its crown as the highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing Avengers: Endgame following a re-release in China.
Avatar reclaims its crown as the highest-grossing movie of all time, surpassing Avengers: Endgame following a re-release in China.
hollywood

Avatar surpasses Avengers: Endgame to reclaim highest-grossing film title

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Avatar reclaims the highest-grossing film worldwide title surpassing Avengers: Endgame.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
Tom Holland and George Clooney were among the many Hollywood stars who recited the lyrics of BTS' Dynamite in a recent video.
hollywood

Tom Holland, George Clooney recite BTS' Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • A few Hollywood stars like Tom Holland and George Clooney came together to recite the lyrics of Dynamite. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
hollywood

When Benedict Cumberbatch was kidnapped at gunpoint, made to plead for his life

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Did you know that in 2004, Benedict Cumberbatch was held at gunpoint, stuffed into the trunk of a car, and made to beg for his life in front of armed kidnappers in South Africa?
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP